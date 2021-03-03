Nathan S. Reynolds, PT, DPT, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Rehabilitation – Tatum Park.
Reynolds provides individual physical therapy programs to promote optimal health and function to patients of all ages. He has special practice interests in orthopaedics and sports medicine.
Reynolds received his Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss. He is a member of the Mississippi Physical Therapy Association and the American Physical Therapy Association.
“I have always been drawn to the world of physical therapy for multiple reasons, but the one that I enjoy most is the relationships that are created. I love how this profession allows me to help people return to their desired function and attain their specific goals while also being their biggest fan along the way,” Reynolds said.