Rhonda Cooper is a licensed attorney in Mississippi and Tennessee. Cooper specializes in estate planning and administration; real property and contract negotiations; domestic relations; tort claims; and criminal defense. She is general counsel to Jackson Memorial Funeral Service LLC and was lead counsel in the multi-million dollars sell of a HUD subsidized retirement center in Jackson.
She earned her Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Millsaps College in 1985 and her Juris Doctor from University of Alabama School of Law in 1988. She served as the guest lecturer for the 2018 Charles Kock Foundation Education Lecture at Mississippi Valley State University on the topic, "Equal Justice Under Law: Implications of the Concept for American Citizens."
Cooper is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association, the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association. Formerly on the Board of Directors of the ACLU of Mississippi, she supports many charitable and public interest concerns such as the Mississippi Center of Justice, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Magnolia Bar Foundation, Inc. Catholic Charities, and the American Heart Association.
Cooper was in the inaugural class of Leadership Madison County and is a charter member of Madison County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., where she has served on the Political Awareness and Involvement Committee and Education Development Committee. She is a mother of one daughter.
