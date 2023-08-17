MSU Ribbon Cutting

Celebrating a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 17 for the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s newly renovated and expanded Animal Emergency & Referral Center are, from left, Associate Dean Ron McLaughlin, Assistant Dean for Clinical Services Joey Burt, Sen. Josh Harkins, MSU President Mark E. Keenum, CVM Dean Kent Hoblet, Vice President Keith Coble, ArCon Project Manager Wade Gibson, and Machado Patano Architects CEO and Principal David Machado.

 Tom Thompson

The ribbon was cut for the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s newly renovated and expanded Animal Emergency & Referral Center on Thursday in Flowood.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you