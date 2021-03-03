Heather L. Richie, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Comprehensive Care, converting her practice to primary care internal medicine. Richie offers services for outpatient adult chronic disease management, acute sick visits, and preventative medicine.
With the closing of Hattiesburg Clinic COPD Care, she will provide primary care internal medicine services, which will include taking care of patients with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, COPD, depression, and anxiety, through Hattiesburg Clinic Comprehensive Care. Richie will offer telehealth services, such as video and phone visits, that are available through our patient portal, Iris.
Richie’s main office location will remain in the same building, located at 1101 S. 28th Ave., in Hattiesburg, Miss. Patients who saw her in another location, including those in Collins, Wiggins and Columbia, will now see her at her main office location.
Richie received her medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Mo., where she also completed an internship and residency in internal medicine.
Richie is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Mississippi State Medical Association.