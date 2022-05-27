Rivertrust Federal Credit Union, originally Mississippi Telco Federal Credit Union, in Pearl is one of the oldest credit unions in the state established in 1935 as the credit union for the phone company Southern Bell/BellSouth and then later AT&T.
Today, it is also one of the most modern, with features including being the first financial institution in the area to offer the Verifast Palm Identification system.
“Verifast is a revolutionary biometric solution which allows members to access their accounts with superior security and convenience with just the palm of their hand,” said Rivertrust Chairman E.E. “Buddy” Robinson. “Palm Identification is a fast and hygienic new way to sign into their accounts that makes forgery virtually impossible. It rapidly scans your palm to sign into your account. It is based on over five million reference points by using your palm veins. It is exceptionally hygienic because it requires no contact points or physical exchanges.”
It also is handy for people who don’t want to carry their Debit card around with them.
Other Rivertrust innovations include shared branching. The Co-op Shared Branch network allows members to have access to convenient branches from coast-to-coast.
“The Co-op Shared Branch network allows members of one credit union to perform a range of transactions at another credit union,” Robinson said. “Through the Co-op Shared Branch network, participating credit unions can serve members in diverse geographical locations, even when they move or travel. By sharing resources, Rivertrust is able to provide the benefits of products and services to its members, without spending money on unnecessary other branch locations. This, in turn, saves the members money on loan rates and pays higher dividends on share accounts.”
Rivertrust members have access to more than 70,000 ATMs across the world. These ATMs work much like their Co-op Shared Branch network. Members can withdraw money from ATMs in their network without incurring any surcharge or processing fees.
“This makes having access to their money simpler and more convenient,” Robinson said.
Online banking is a convenience most people take advantage of these days. Robinson said there’s so much more to Online Banking than just checking a balance.
“Rivertrust’s Online Banking platform is substantial,” Robinson said. “Along with simply checking account balances, members enjoy the ease of transferring money (internally and externally), paying bills electronically with speed and accuracy, and sending money from person-to-person with Zelle. In addition to all of that, members can explore the Trends setting, which allows them to build a comprehensive view of all of their finances, including internal accounts and accounts they hold at other institutions.
"The transactions are automatically categorized based on their preferences. A budget status and goal progress are automatically tracked against their targets, and charts, graphs, and advanced search capabilities make transaction monitoring and analysis simple. Online banking with Rivertrust is a great tool to gain insight into members’ day-to-day expenses, as well as, manage their savings and investments.”
Still another convenience is the credit union’s new Interactive Branch Kiosk (IBK), which allows streamlining branch operations by moving many of the teller transactions to a self-service channel.
“This creates a modern experience that provides more valuable member interactions, more convenience, and extended branch hours,” said Rivertrust president and CEO Kevin Long. “Think of the IBK like a super-ATM. While ATMs can only do a limited set of transactions, the IBK can perform cash and check transactions, electronic loan payments, transfers, and much more–all while harnessing the safety and security of the Verifast Palm Identification system, which is the latest technology in fraud prevention."
There are many different ways to qualify for membership that are detailed on their website, www.rivertrustfcu.com. Their largest member demographic is in the central Mississippi area.
“But because of our Co-op Shared Branch network, ATM network, state-of-the-art mobile app, robust online banking service, and new Interactive Branch Kiosk, we’re able to serve anyone in the State of Mississippi,” Long said.
Another popular feature is Credit Sense, which gives members instant access to their credit score every single time they log into their online account.
“It goes a step further than just providing the credit score, though,” Long said. “They will find explanations of how their credit score is calculated, clear and concise tips for improving weak areas in their credit score, pre-qualifications for offers and savings opportunities, access to educational tools, credit report monitoring and alerts, and much more. Even better, Credit Sense is a free service that we offer our members.”
Rivertrust also provides free checking for students. Long said free checking accounts are a valuable service to their younger members who are starting their financial journey. He said this service provides a beginning to money management and can help students learn the importance of financial education.
“Another great service that Rivertrust provides its members is free access to GreenPath Financial Wellness,” Long said. “GreenPath has been a trusted national nonprofit since 1961. Through our partnership with GreenPath, members who contact GreenPath receive free financial counseling sessions.
"These GreenPath counselors can help members pay down debt — make a plan for repaying debt and see if a GreenPath debt management plan could help them lower interest rates and pay off debt faster. They also give helpful guidance to improve credit scores. They will review student loans and explore repayment options. They will also help with housing decisions by providing foreclosure prevention and support, homebuyer and reverse mortgage counseling, and other resources to help members make informed decisions about housing options.”
A common problem with people of all ages is credit card debt. People can end up not even being able to pay the minimum, and being subject to very high interest charges. The average credit card rate is about 18%, but it can go as high as 34%. According to bankrate.com, there is no maximum interest a credit card company can charge. People can also get in trouble with predatory payroll lenders.
“Rivertrust will be mindful of what is helpful to the member, rather than thrusting them into a situation that may leave them financially unstable or unproductive,” Long said. “Rivertrust offers lower interest rates on loans and pays higher dividends on share accounts. Our lending practices include looking at the member’s whole history and financial background, whereas a lot of other financial institutions only consider small snapshots of the person’s financial past, providing members with options that traditional financial institutions may not be able to offer.”
Rivertrust is an active member in the Rankin, Greater Jackson, Flowood and Pearl chambers of commerce, and a sponsor of local schools, sports teams, and charitable organizations. Rivertrust can routinely be seen participating in collaborative efforts with other area credit unions like CU at the Zoo, St. Paddy’s Day 5K, community shred days, various nonprofits, reality fairs, and other financial education.