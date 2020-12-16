Renasant Bank has announced that Will Robbins has been promoted to Vice President of Private Banking.
"We are proud to announce Will’s promotion. He has been an asset and leader to the Private Banking team. We look forward to watching Will grow in his role and leadership," said Raymond VanNorman, President of South Mississippi Region Core Banking.
Robbins received a bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University, and is a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking. He is a Board Member for the Mississippi Council on Economic Education, a member of the Madison County Young Professionals and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and is a Lecturer of Finance at Mississippi State University.