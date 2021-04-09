Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union (HOPE) recently announced the hire of Mel Robertson as Senior Vice President, Small Business and Consumer Lending, where he will be responsible for the development and implementation of HOPE’s small business lending strategy. An industry leader with nearly 20 years of experience in banking and economic development, he is also responsible for assessing the risk of loan requests and convening the credit committee to present recommendations from the broader team.
Prior to joining HOPE, Robertson served as Associate Vice President, Community Development & Community Reinvestment Officer at The First, where he oversaw the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act program, including compliance, outreach and implementation for the state of Louisiana. Before joining The First, he managed portfolios of loans and deposits with a number of banks, establishing track records of growth while under his direction.
Robertson has significant experience in the Community Development Financial Institution sector, having formerly worked at LiftFund, providing leadership to the organization’s Small Business Administration programs. He also worked in retail banking with Hibernia National Bank and BankOne/Chase in Baton Rouge, La.