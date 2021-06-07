Southern Pine Electric Cooperative has named Ryan R. Robertson as its Chief Financial Officer of the cooperative. Ryan joined the team at Southern Pine in 2015 as an Accountant. In 2017, Ryan was promoted to Manager of Accounting, where his primary responsibility was to oversee the accounting department functions with a focus on ensuring the timely and accurate delivery of financial statements and reporting.
Robertson is a licensed attorney and certified public accountant. Ryan received his Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi and then obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Prior to joining the cooperative, Ryan spent five years practicing law with a civil defense litigation firm in Greenwood, Mississippi before transitioning to public accounting, where he spent four years providing a wide range of services to individuals and businesses.
Robertson has a deep sense of appreciation for the rural electric cooperative industry. He was a 1997 NRECA Youth Tour delegate, where he and a group of other delegates from across Mississippi visited Washington, D.C. for a weeklong event learning about rural electric cooperatives and meeting with members of Congress. He is committed to Southern Pine’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of our members and community by safely providing reliable electric energy at an affordable price.
Robertson and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters and are members of Parkway Heights Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.