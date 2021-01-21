Brandon Robinson of Bells, Texas, has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s staff as special assistant to the President and CEO.
In this role, Robinson will provide administrative, communications, and research support to PTK’s President and CEO, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, and oversee special events at PTK’s Headquarters in Jackson.
Previously, Robinson was a training manager for The Massey Organization, which operates multiple quick service restaurants in the Dallas area. He served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Robinson was inducted into PTK at Grayson College in Texas. He served as an officer in his chapter and in the Texas Region, was a finalist for PTK International Office, the highest position of student leadership available, and represents Texas on the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation’s Alumni Advisory Board. He remains active in the Texas Region, serving as the Director of Sponsorship.
Robinson holds an associate degree in business administration from Grayson College and will complete his bachelor’s degree in management science in the fall of 2021 from the University of Texas at San Antonio.