Whit Ross has been promoted to the position of Senior Relationship Banker at Citizens National Bank in Hattiesburg. Ross joined the Bank in December 2019 and is a 2010 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Banking and Finance.
Kevin Brewer, Citizens National Bank’s South Mississippi Regional President, recently commented: “Whit is passionate about his job and is continually focused on getting things done for our customers in a timely manner. He also provides great customer service, and loves building new relationships. His past experience, along with his ability to build relationships with both customers and teammates at the Bank, has helped propel him in to this Senior Relationship Banker role for the South Region. In this role, Whit will lead our Commercial Banking team and efforts in the South Region. This is a key addition to our regional leadership team as we continue to grow and expand within the South Mississippi region.”
A graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi, Ross is currently in his second year of studies at the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
He was previously employed in BancorpSouth’s Equipment Finance Division. Prior to his affiliation with BancorpSouth, he served as a Bank Examiner with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance. He has also prior experience with Peoples Bank from 2006 to 2013, where he served as a Commercial and Consumer Lender.
He and his wife, Britney, have been married for six years, live in the Oak Grove community near Hattiesburg and attend Venture Church.
Bailey Hartel has joined Citizens National Bank’s West Hattiesburg Banking Center as a Vice President and Relationship Banker. With 12 years of experience as a Bank Examiner for the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, Hartel served as the lead examiner for multiple publicly traded banks and gained valuable expertise in the evaluation of credit, balance sheet structure, and financial condition of banks. He also specialized in trust compliance, investment, and wealth management practices.
Throughout his career, he has achieved numerous levels of certification through the American Bankers Association Trust School and is a 2015 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. His community service includes serving as a Deacon and Director of the Bible Fellowship Class at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in 2009, with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Administration, also earned his MBA from the University in 2009. As a member of USM’s Baseball team in 2006 and 2007, Hartel currently serves on the Board of Directors for the University’s M-Club.
Kevin Brewer, South Mississippi Regional President, recently commented, “We are very excited to have Bailey join Citizens National Bank. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous experience that will complement our team very nicely. Bailey’s ties to the Hattiesburg community, along with his love for building relationships with people and his desire to help them be successful will be a great formula for success. We are very excited to have Bailey join our team,” Brewer said.