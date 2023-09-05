Ross & Yerger of Jackson, a leader in the insurance industry, recently announced a strategic merger with Element Wealth of Ridgeland, bringing in a new era of comprehensive financial solutions.
This partnership will strengthen Ross & Yerger’s dedicated wealth management solutions, fortifying its ability to seamlessly address the insurance and financial planning needs of clients.
Over its 160 years in business, Ross & Yerger has created lasting partnerships with clients through its uncompromising commitment to excellence and personalized client care. The integration of Element Wealth ushers in a diverse array of services spanning investments, retirement planning, wealth management and all-encompassing insurance solutions.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Element Wealth. Jeremy, Danny, Barry and their team will be a great complement to the full range of insurance and financial services that Ross & Yerger provides our clients,” said Dudley Wooley, CEO of Ross & Yerger. “Our goal at Ross & Yerger is simple: hire the best and the brightest and support them as they serve our clients. Element Wealth is a great addition to this formula. Their experience, insight and professionalism will elevate our organization even higher as we endeavor to bring our best to the table for our clients.”
As a registered investment advisory firm with a dynamic presence since 2003, Element Wealth introduces a fresh and innovative facet to financial planning. The alignment between Ross & Yerger’s insurance services and Element Wealth’s visionary strategies will empower clients with an even greater comprehensive portfolio of products and services.
“This merger represents an incredible opportunity for the entire Element Wealth team. But most importantly, as we looked into the future and how to continue to best serve our clients, our partners unequivocally agreed that this opportunity was the best way,” said Jeremy Nelson, partner at Element Wealth. “As we began our initial conversations, it was abundantly clear that Ross & Yerger shared our values of putting our clients’ interests first. We are proud and extremely excited to be a part of such a storied organization.”
Clients of both Ross & Yerger and Element Wealth can anticipate a seamless transition, with their current services remaining uninterrupted. For more information, visit rossandyerger.com and myelementwealth.com.
