Raytheon, an RTX business, broke ground Friday on a 17,000-square-foot expansion of its Consolidated Manufacturing Center in Forest.
The project is a $50 million corporate investment that will create 100 high-skill jobs over the next five years.
Raytheon will construct a new building on its Forest campus to serve as a hub for the production, testing and integration of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pods for the U.S. Navy as well as the Australian government. The company will also produce airborne radar programs at the site.
This investment marks Raytheon’s third expansion in Forest since 2013. The Mississippi Development Authority and Scott County partnered with Raytheon to support building improvements and facility expansion needs for the project.
The jammer is an advanced electronic attack system that denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including communication tools and air defense systems. Raytheon began low-rate initial production in Forest in 2021 and was awarded a third LRIP contract in 2023, enabling the team to begin delivering this critical capability for the U.S. Navy fleet and beyond.
For 40 years, Raytheon has been part of the Forest community. RTX employs more than 1,000 people and spends over $253 million annually with Mississippi suppliers.
Construction of the new facility will begin in October with completion expected by December 2026.
“As a long-time partner, we see the value of continued investment in Mississippi and its workforce,” said Kim Ernzen, president of naval power at Raytheon. “Our Forest facility supports 20 major programs and runs three shifts per day to deliver the advanced technology our customers need. This latest expansion will help us ramp up production for a critical airborne electronic attack system to address advanced and emerging threats while protecting U.S. and coalition forces.”
