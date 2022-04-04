Although the election for Governor of Mississippi and other statewide offices is not until November 7, 2023, politicos are already dropping names of potential candidates on the sounding board. Recently, nine names popped up on political speculation websites as gubernatorial candidates. Even now, some business leaders are thinking about whom to support, or may be thinking of being a candidate themselves.
In an effort to assist those thinking about making the plunge to run for statewide political office, I have crafted some advice to aid in their self-discovery. I do so with tongue firmly placed in cheek.
First, let’s consider why you might NOT be a candidate for public office. If any of these apply to you, it might be best to sit on the sidelines for a while:
- You send invitations to a fundraiser to all of the registered lobbyists and no one shows up;
- You ask your business partner how to call a press conference;
- You think a focus group meets at the photography store;
- You think your friends and family will vote for you: or
- Your spouse points at you and starts laughing when you say you are thinking of running for public office.
If you’re still thinking of running for statewide office, then you need to decide which office to run for.
You might be a candidate for governor if you:
- have a burning desire to live in a big house in downtown Jackson;
- believe that reporters always mis-quote politicians;
- love making proclamations;
- never met an issue about which you did not have a public opinion; or
- love riding in black Suburbans.
You might be a candidate for lieutenant governor if you:
- like being number two (for a while);
- enjoy “herding cats;”
- get satisfaction from interrupting important debates to recognize the Junior Potato Queen from a rural county;
- believe that reporters always quote politicians accurately: or
- never met an issue that couldn't be killed in a committee.
You might be a candidate for Attorney General if you:
- always wanted to head a large Jackson law firm;
- watch Law and Order regularly;
- want the best view in the state from your office; or
- never met a lawsuit you didn't like.
You might be a candidate for State Treasurer if you:
- read every name on the unclaimed property list;
- actually understand how to calculate the present value of a discounted tax cash flow;
- watch Wall Street Week religiously; or
- never met a deposit slip you didn't like.
You might be a candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce if you:
- actually live on a farm;
- know the difference between pre-and post-emergent herbicide;
- have a plan to turn kudzu into the state’s largest cash crop;
- name FARMWEEK as your favorite TV show: or
- never met a fire ant you liked.
If you can’t wait until next year, the qualifying period for school district offices begins August 10, 2022.