Rural Education and Leadership Christian Foundation founders started the organization in their home in Richland in 1998 with no money and 2,000 copies of an autobiographical book written by Dolphus Weary, “I Ain't Comin' Back.” Today, REAL is a $3.8 million endowed foundation that has given away over $1.5 million to over 25 nonprofits servicing 14 different communities located in 13 counties in Mississippi.
REAL exclusively supports nonprofits in rural Mississippi. REAL is unique in that it only supports Christian-centered nonprofits. REAL aspires to improve the quality of life for the undeserved, in rural Mississippi by helping the Christian ministries that serve them successfully overcome the common challenges of exposure, resources, and structure. REAL does this by providing both some of the needed money and training to the nonprofit leaders. REAL also gives these community leaders opportunities to connect with each other so they can share stories of success, failure and possibly be resources for each other.
REAL has four staff members which includes the president. REAL has been recognized as a Platinum Transparency seal by Candid.
