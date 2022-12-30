Rural Education and Leadership Christian Foundation

Rural Education and Leadership Christian Foundation founders started the organization in their home in Richland in 1998 with no money and 2,000 copies of an autobiographical book written by Dolphus Weary, “I Ain't Comin' Back.” Today, REAL is a $3.8 million endowed foundation that has given away over $1.5 million to over 25 nonprofits servicing 14 different communities located in 13 counties in Mississippi.

Newsletters

Recommended for you