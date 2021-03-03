Caroline Sabsoul of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s (PTK) staff as the Communications Coordinator.
In her new role in PTK’s Marketing and Communications department, Sabsoul will oversee content schedules for various initiatives and projects and manage the Society’s social media presence.
“When I walked onto the stage at my chapter induction ceremony in 2017, I knew PTK would change my life,” she said. “I owe this organization everything I am and everything I have achieved since I moved here seven years ago. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to help change other students’ lives like PTK changed mine.”
Sabsoul was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She is a PTK member from Bergen Community College in New Jersey, where she served as president of both her local chapter and her region and was named to the All-New Jersey Academic Team.
Sabsoul completed an associate degree in criminal justice and is now attending Rutgers University – Newark on a Run to the Top Scholarship, a full-tuition scholarship. She is seeking a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.