Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint, which served customers for 14 years in Fondren, will relocate to The District at Eastover.
Sal & Mookie's will join Fine & Dandy and the Cultivation Food Hall in The District. Renovation has begun, with completion targeted for early April, according to a news release.
The established eatery stands to stabilize the spot that began with the Cafe Laredo in 2017 and was followed by The Sophomore Spanish Club.
The Spanish Club opened in September 2019 in the Jackson mixed-use property, about seven months after the Cafe Laredo closed in less than two years.
Breck Hines, co-developer of The District, said after the Cafe Laredo closed that the spot was better suited for “independent, local restaurant concepts are better for this market and more closely aligned with our vision for the District at Eastover.”
The Cafe Laredo was a joint effort with the Dallas- based chain and the District, a 21-acre, mixed-use development encompassing 585,000 square feet.
The Spanish Club was owned and operated by locally based MH Ventures, which opened and has operated Fine & Dandy, which is positioned across the green space from what will be the new location for Sal & Mookie's.