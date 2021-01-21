Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients, The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock's current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.40.
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.