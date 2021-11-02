(Editor’s note: This article is posted anonymously to protect the financial privacy of the author).
I was raised by parents who went through the Great Depression. One of the earliest lessons we were taught was to live within your means, and “a penny saved is a penny earned.” But although I had a college education, there was no class called Saving For Retirement 101.
I first invested in the stock market when I was in my 20s. I was clueless. I had $10,000 to invest. I went to a stock broker, and she helped me choose five stocks. I made two mistakes right out of the chute. One, it makes more sense for a small investor, in particular, to invest in an index mutual fund that diversifies your risk. An index fund has a portfolio constructed to match or track the components of a financial market index such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Advantages can be that an index mutual fund provides broad market exposure and low operating expenses. Two, you shouldn’t invest in the market for short periods of time.
About a year later when I sold the stocks in order to invest in a home, some stocks had gone up and some had gone down. I was about even on stock prices, but I lost the amount of money I had to pay the stockbroker to purchase and then sell the stocks.
Being self-employed, my best option going forward was to invest in a traditional or Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA). I particularly liked the Roth IRA, one of the best deals going because you don’t have to pay taxes on earnings upon withdrawal. But I also invested in a SEP IRA because of some tax savings from being able to invest the money before paying taxes on it.
For years I would put relatively small amounts in my IRAs each year. It seemed to take forever to get to $10,000 and many more years to get up to $28,000. Savers are advised to not trade frequently, but I noticed that my account was growing hardly at all. I contacted my stockbroker and asked if he could suggest a savings instrument that might bring better returns.
His response was that $28,000 wasn’t that much money, not enough to live on for even a year, and that it wasn’t worth moving it to another fund. Actually, although I was offended at the time (it seemed like a lot of money to me!), the stockbroker did me a favor. I would have had to pay commission fees if he had recommended another fund. All that you pay in commissions and annual fees hurts the bottom line.
Then I learned about Vanguard index mutual funds. Vanguard was founded “on a simple but revolutionary idea—that an investment company shouldn't have any outside owners.”
“That's why we're structured the way we are: Our funds own our company, and investors like you own our funds,” the company states on its webpage. “We're never distracted by the demands of private owners or other outside interests. So as more investors choose our index funds and new economies of scale help us lower costs, those benefits are passed directly to you.”
It was surprisingly easy to transfer all my funds from the account that had been managed by a major national brokerage firm. I was able to transfer online, and paid no fees for the index mutual funds I selected. Because the average expense ratio across Vanguard mutual funds is 65 percent less than the industry average, and because the index funds I selected outperformed the average—as most Vanguard funds do—I was rewarded with seeing my retirement savings start to grow nicely.
Vanguard has tons of education information available on investment options, it is easy to trade in and out of funds and to take money out when you reach the minimum age for withdrawals without a penalty. Because Vanguard keeps track of your earnings over the years, you can see how much you’ve earned.
In about 15 years, I earned $58,000 on that initial $28,000 investment. Returns averaged about 9.9 percent a year. Maybe that still isn’t enough to live on for long if I had no other sources of income, but an IRA shouldn’t be your only asset. And it seems to me that those pennies saved turned into a major nest egg for me.
One Vanguard index fund alone returned nearly 28 percent in 2020. Then I made the mistake of moving nearly all my retirement funds out of the index funds into a money market account in late 2020 because I was concerned about political upheavals and that the stock market was way overvalued. Since then, the three stock market indexes have seen double digit increases. Those are crazy rates of return, and I don’t see how they are sustainable. I can remember when the DJIA was below 1,000. Now it is around 35,000.
However, the experts will tell you that while some years will be up and others down, on average investments in the stock market will far outperform those in a money market account.
While I lost a bit by getting out when I did, I have less risk tolerance at my age and less time to roll with the market and not be overly concerned with market downturns. I’m looking at the Vanguard recommendations for asset allocations for my age. Vanguard recommends a higher percentage invested in bonds. So, I will gradually move toward the recommended asset allocation.