In May, the SBA held an awards ceremony for the 2022 SBA Mississippi Small Business Award winners honoring business owners across the state who exemplify creating innovative small businesses that fulfill vital needs in the community while providing jobs and economic development.
Small Business Persons of the Year were Lesia Daniel Hollingshead and William Walter Daniel Jr., co-owners of Funtime Afterschool of Clinton, Inc.
“Our granddaddy, Herbert Jenkins, built and opened Funtime Skateland Clinton in 1971,” Daniel said. “In 2000, we opened the afterschool program in the skateland building at 931 Highway 80 East in Clinton. As we realized the need for quality childcare, we expanded operations to include infants and preschoolers. In 2007, we built and opened Funtime Preschool at 400 Clinton Pkwy, Clinton.”
Following the pandemic, there was a huge need for additional care for infants, so they leased a facility at 457 E Northside Dr. My First Funtime specializes in infant care for children from birth to 12 months and they have 66 babies enrolled. At the preschool and afterschool locations, they have about 200 children at each site.
“As you can imagine, a program this size requires a very large staff,” Daniel said. “We have 163 active staff members at this time. However, some are seasonal and only here for the summer. We have state-of-the-art playground facilities at all locations, as well as secured entrances for safety. We have a fleet of vehicles like no other in the state for transporting our children.”
Because one of their sites has a skating rink, their preschool and afterschool children get to skate for a couple of hours one day each week. Their summer campers are busy with daily field trips and opportunities for cheer, dance, sport and other specialty mini camps. Academic achievement is at the forefront of their planning and curriculum.
“I love knowing the daily work we do changes the trajectory of children's lives,” Daniel said. “We know that high-quality care has a huge impact on children's social/emotional development, as well as academic success. I actually spoke at a conference recently on this very topic.”
During the pandemic challenges in 2020, Funtime Afterschool credits SBA’s COVID-19 programs for keeping the doors open. They were able to maintain the operation of the childcare facilities in the midst of increased overhead and day-to-day operational costs.
Minority Small Business Champion
2022 SBA Minority Small Business Champion Nelson Haskin Jr. owns an impressive string of restaurants on Front Street in Hattiesburg, the heart of the city’s downtown entertainment district. Haskin owns the Blu Jazz Café, Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop, Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris, and Hattiesburgers and Blues.
Blu Jazz opened April 2017. Nellie's opened in September 2018. Southbound began operating in 2004, and was purchased by Haskin in December 2018. Hattiesburgers and Blues started up in August 2021.
“Two things we love in the South are fried chicken and frozen drinks,” Haskin said of Nellie’s. “We bring them to you in one location. Our key to success is being prepared to serve our customers at a high level, use the best products available, keep our restaurants clean, and be nice to everyone. Downtown is becoming a weekend destination. Therefore, our customer base is in the range of William Carey and Southern Miss students, people who live in the downtown area, travelers, and people from West Hattiesburg and Petal.”
Rita Mitchell, a certified counselor with the USM Small Business Development Center, said Haskin is a veteran and a dynamic entrepreneur who is also a great community leader.
“Nelson is an incredible, hardworking, humble, phenomenal man,” Mitchell said. “He is a family guy. The whole family helps with the businesses. Nelson has literally soared through his tireless efforts and community heart, from his 2015 vision for ‘Hattiesburg's Best First Date Restaurant’ to his warm, wonderful, and welcoming Front Street array of restaurants and bars. He and his best friend, Nicholas Fairly, who also owns businesses downtown, are constantly donating food for community events and mentoring others."
Women Business Champion
Women will tell their hairdressers things they might not tell anyone else. That can include experiencing domestic violence or having addiction problems. Lisa Cochran, owner of The Studio, LLC, Hattiesburg and Laurel, has worked at The Studio for about 40 years and was owner for 27 of those years. She recently sold her business in Hattiesburg to concentrate more on a non-profit she founded four years ago for women in recovery called Dwell.
Cochran, the 2022 SBA Women Business Champion of the Year, loves serving women.
“I have heart for women who are in recovery or who have been abused,” Cochran said. “I think we view abused women as being poor, maybe in a different economic category than middle and upper class. But women of all economic levels can experience these problems. As I have seen in my business as a stylist, we know people’s stories. People will confide in a stylist before family. I just leaned into that. I had family members in recovery. That was the reason for selling one salon so I could focus more on Dwell.”
To help the transitional housing community, she opened a thrift store called Remnant that recently won a Best of Mississippi award from Mississippi Magazine.
“Our women work there, and they have created something really special,” Cochran said. “The thrift store is called The Remnant. I took some of the same practices in my salon business, and I implemented them at The Remnant. It is so fun. I feel like if as owners who have done well in our businesses, we need to teach others and steward them. We have financial stewardship classes teaching about budget, credit restoration, savings, paying bills on time, house grocery budgets, and we work with a church that teaches anger management and parenting. We make sure participants are going to the recovery meetings like AA or another meeting called Triage. We work with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation to help find some of the best paths for some of the women without education. We work on getting GEDs, and on finding the right path for job placement.”
All women in the transitional program get their hair done in the salon for free.
It is a way they train their younger staff about philanthropy and serving.
“Advice I could give to any owners is you need to have philanthropy as part of your business,” Cochran said. “This generation works for money, but also works for time off and a purpose. Our employees know we are about serving women, lifting people up. They want to be involved in the bigger purpose.”
Cochran started in the industry at a time when there were no benefits for stylists. Her company now offers six weeks of maternity leave, a 401k program, up to three weeks paid vacation, and health and life insurance for our employees.
“It has led to longevity with our staff,” she said.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Candace Chambers, PhD, CEO of Educational Writing Services, LLC, in Pearl, was named 2022 SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Chambers, 29, works with professionals helping write resumes, cover letters, human resources proposals, and business plans and even provides assistance with publishing children’s books. She also helps high school students to develop their college admissions and scholarship essays.
“For both populations of professionals and students, it is important for them to communicate effectively,” Chambers said. “I think a person's writing has to be developed to convey their message to their intended audience clearly."
When she was in graduate school pursuing a MA in English, she worked at the writing center at the University of Alabama helping people develop their writing skills. She decided to adopt the model and bring that kind of writing instruction into the community.
“After grad school, I saw there was a need for more community-based literacy and writing instruction,” Chambers said. “I like that I am able to work with a wide range of professionals and can also help high school students go to the next level in college. Therefore, I am able to use this avenue of writing to help people move forward in life.”
In addition to being helpful in winning a scholarship or being admitted to college, Chambers feels her writing assistance helps students build confidence.
“The most important part is for them to realize they have a voice and help them articulate their thoughts,” she said. “I am working with their ideas, helping them to brainstorm, and helping them to tell their stories in a creative way. It provides confidence not just in an academic sense, but also in their sense of personal self.”
Her business, founded in 2017, also provides community-based workshops for non-profit organizations, including high schools, colleges, and universities.
“Our goal is for all writers to learn writing techniques so that they can improve their writing,” she said. “It is our hope that writers benefit from our services as we work to meet the needs of the holistic writer.”
Chambers earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in secondary education from Jackson State University, and a master’s degree in English from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a concentration in composition, rhetoric, and English studies. She earned her PhD in curriculum and instruction with a focus in urban literacy-English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Chambers has worked in the field of writing for over 10 years in various capacities. For five years, she served as a public affairs writer/editor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Jackson, where she composed feature stories and video showcases on farmers and landowners across the state. She has been awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships, assistantships, and grants from writing essays and written compositions.
