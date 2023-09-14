BSS Global, headquartered in Ridgeland, recently announced that Patrick Scheuermann, former director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, has joined the consultancy firm.
Scheuermann will focus on business development for aerospace initiatives as well as activities related to science transportation and space exploration.
During his tenure at NASA, Scheuermann led one of the agency’s largest field installations at Marshall, managing a $2.5 billion budget; propulsion, space, and scientific transportation activities; and nearly 6000 personnel.
He also served in numerous roles at the agency’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, including director, and as the chief operating officer at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where he led recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
After retiring from NASA, Scheuermann served cybersecurity and IT modernization firm Sev1Tech and Geocent, a DevSecOps and engineering services company acquired by Sev1Tech, in executive leadership and strategic advisory roles.
Scheuermann received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New Orleans, which bestowed upon him the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2001.
NASA also recognized him with the agency’s Presidential Rank Award, Outstanding Leadership Medal and Exceptional Service Medal.
BSS Global is a full-service consulting firm whose members provide strategic advice to clients across a variety of industries.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.