To help Mississippi’s high school students find or prepare for a career, many school districts offer career exploration activities at the middle school level to help them plan for high school, college and careers, according to Dr. Aimee Brown, state director of the Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education.
“All students in Mississippi are required to have an Individualized Success Plan. This plan is used to guide a student’s college and career preparation activities and it allows for them to focus on specific career pathways while in high school,” said Brown.
The ISP is initiated during the seventh grade year, and it is reviewed and updated annually through meetings with a guidance counselor and often business and industry mentors.
The state Department of Education has developed courses specific to career exploration, according to Brown. One course is Keystone and it is typically offered during the eighth or ninth grade year.
“Many districts choose to utilize Keystone as a Freshman Seminar or Freshman Focus course that is the beginning point for career and technical education pathways or career academies,” Brown said.
The Keystone course focuses on career planning through exploring the 16 National Career Clusters, participating in financial literacy and a reality fair, and completing hands-on college and career readiness projects.
Brown said beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, seniors are required to have a credit of the College and Career Readiness course in order to graduate. “This course focuses on career planning, applying for college and financial aid, portfolios, internships, digital citizenship, financial literacy, and community service activities,” she said.
The Office of Career and Technical Education offers CTE pathways to districts that align to the 16 National Career Clusters. Those include agriculture, architecture and construction, arts and communications, business, marketing, finance, education, health science, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, law and public safety, manufacturing, STEM, and transportation and logistics.
”The majority of the school districts offer CTE programming at a local center but approximately 35 school districts have implemented or will soon implement the national career academy model,” Brown said. “Career academies allow more students to participate in CTE courses because they are offered on high school campuses and often scheduled across four years of high school.”
She said the career academy model combines “quality CTE content with academic subject matter so that students attend high school courses that encompass a career theme and culminate with the opportunity to complete internships, capstone projects, comprehensive portfolios, and industry certifications.”
The Health Science career pathway is one of the most popular CTE options for high school students, according to Brown. The curriculum allows for the students to participate in Health Science Core and then choose between Healthcare and Clinical Services, Sports Medicine or Fitness and Nutrition.
“Many of our school districts provide opportunities for students to earn a Mississippi Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) license and/or certifications in pharmacy technician or phlebotomy,” Brown said. “We are currently working to strengthen partnerships with healthcare organizations so that secondary students have an opportunity to participate in quality internships or apprenticeships that relate to healthcare.”
Brown said several secondary CTE students are able to earn CTE dual credit through their local community college. “We have placed a greater emphasis on these courses through our Perkins V State Plan and the CTE Diploma Endorsement that can be added to a traditional high school diploma,” she said. “We are working with the Mississippi Community College Board to provide more dual credit courses for CTE students, and we expect these opportunities will grow in both number and popularity in the future. Our students have been successful in completing CTE dual credit courses and the experience has strengthened both college and career readiness for the participants.”
Getting students ready for the workplace has resulted in innovative ways to explore careers.
Pearl River Community College in South Mississippi is offering a CTE course called Smart Start Pathway which is a combination of the College and Career Ready course and the Adult Education Smart Start Course. It meets the requirements for the CTE diploma endorsement and as a substitute for the College and Career requirement, said Dr. Karen Bond, PRCC’s Director of Dual Enrollment. “Our hope is that it will fill two needs for our high school CTE students,” she said.
This course will be offered in the fall at Hattiesburg High School and Hancock High School.