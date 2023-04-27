U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, will be the keynote speaker for the Delta Council's 88th annual meeting on June 2, 2023, at Delta State University’s Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) in Cleveland.
“We are looking forward to the traditional celebration of regional cooperation through the work of Delta Council,” Delta Council President Wade Litton said. “In addition to all the customary activities that are part of Delta Council Day, we are also honored that Sen. Boozman’s colleague, our own Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, will introduce him to the audience.”
Boozman is Arkansas’s Senior U.S. senator and the dean of the state’s congressional delegation. A fifth-generation Arkansan, Boozman was raised in Fort Smith and went on to play football for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. He graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in 1977 and entered private practice that same year, co-founding a family business with his brother that would ultimately become a major provider of eye care to Northwest Arkansas.
Decades of experience as a successful healthcare provider and a small business owner guide Boozman’s approach to governing. He is committed to advocating for economic policies that help small businesses continue to grow and add jobs to the economy. He has been a consistent champion for farmers, ranchers and loggers and was instrumental in the fight for an equitable farm bill, the Delta Council said.
Boozman serves as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry during the 118th Congress. This position enables him to play a key role in influencing policy that relates to the agriculture economy, nutrition programs and quality of life in rural America. He will also continue to serve on the Committee on Appropriations, which is responsible for allocating federal funds, and the Committee on the Environment and Public Works, where much of the nation’s infrastructure policy is developed.
First elected to the Senate in 2010, Boozman was sworn in for a third term on Jan. 3. Prior to serving in the Senate, he represented the people of the Third District of Arkansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Boozman is married to the former Cathy Marley, and they currently reside in Rogers, Arkansas. The couple have three daughters and four grandchildren.
The 2023 Delta Council Day will commence with the 20th Annual Salute to Delta Honor Graduates Event at 9 a.m., held outside of the Bologna Performing Arts Center on the lawn. The group will welcome high school graduates, their families and school officials, and present the graduates with awards.
The event is designed to bestow special honors upon two exemplary students from each of the high schools throughout the Mississippi Delta Region, including public, parochial and private schools.
In addition, a $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the top Delta Honor Graduate selected by higher education officials in the Delta. The Top Delta Honor Graduate will be recognized on stage at the Delta Council Annual Meeting during the Business Session.
At 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the BPAC, the Business Session will proceed into the recognition of the 2023 Delta Council Community Service Award and the tradition of the Wear Cotton contest. Among other features of the Business Session, including a recap of the year’s challenges and opportunities, will be the introduction of the 2023-2024 Delta Council Officers.
The meeting will be highlighted by a message from Boozman.
The tradition of a fried catfish luncheon and Achievement Awards Ceremony will wrap up Delta Council Day on the grounds of the Quadrangle on the Delta State University campus.
Delta Council invites and encourages members and guests to attend and participate in this 88-year-old Delta “red-letter” day.
Sponsors for the meeting are BankPlus, Catfish Farmers of Mississippi, Delta State University, Mississippi Corn Promotion Board, Mississippi Land Bank, Mississippi Rice Promotion Board, Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board, Simplot Grower Solutions, Southern Ag Credit, and U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.
