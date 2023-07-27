Serengeti Springs

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is a water park operated by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. The completed park is shown in this architectural rendering. Officials said the park may be open for a few days or weeks in September, but construction delays may push it to next year.

 Submitted Photo

Get ready for a fun new way to beat the sweltering Mississippi heat.

Newsletters

joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com

Tags

Recommended for you