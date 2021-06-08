Service Specialists, based in Canton, has hired Kelsey Griffin Tartt as the Regional Manager of Staffing for central Mississippi.
Tartt brings a wealth of experience in both business management and people management. She is a 2012 graduate of the University of Mississippi. Since that time she has served in marketing and managerial roles.
Tartt and her team will be focusing their services to the central Mississippi market in the temp, temporary to perm and headhunting for clerical, administrative, industrial and professional staffing. They will also be servicing local, state and federal contracts.