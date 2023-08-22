MS River Barge

A barge floats down the Mississippi River near Vicksburg.

 Justin Wilkens

The Vicksburg District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating 150 years of service to the nation.

Newsletters

Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.

Tags

Recommended for you