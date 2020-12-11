Cadillac has been synonymous with top excellence since the American car was born in the early days of the 20th century.
And the General Motors Co. intends for it to remain that way.
The next incarnation of the auto will be the electric-powered Lyriq (pronounced lyric) in late 2022.
So dealerships must get ready, if they want to stick with the brand.
General Motors has made an offer of a buyout if a dealership doesn't want to.
That means upwards of $1 million. To convert service to accommodate the Lyriq, dealerships must invest about $200,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.
It would seem to be a no-brainer to make the investment, but that's not necessarily the case.
The Journal reports that 17 percent of the dealerships decided not to take the offer, or 150 out of 880 franchises.
One Mississippi dealer who asked not be identified and who is still weighing the offer, said, “I'd be surprised if we had three Cadillac dealers in the state” when all is said and done.
One would be Jackson Cadillac. General manager John Hill said: “We're going to be a full-service Cadillac dealership,” Hill said in a telephone interview.
Not necessarily so for the dealers contacted for this article.
One reason for the willingness to deal away the brand is diversification.
Due to the high price of Caddys, the other brands carried at a dealership dwarf sales of the most expensive.
George Carr Buick, Cadillac, GMC of Vicksburg sells 15 to 20 GMCs for each Caddy sold, said owner George Carr.
While Cadillac is the marquee brand, General Motors would be better to help smaller dealers, rather than hold their feet to the fire, Carr said.
GM made him an offer, which he declined, and the parent called back and asled what would It take and he countered.“I haven't heard back from them, and don't expect to,” he said.
The figures cited in the Wall Street Journal are accurate, Carr said.
He said he is “not afraid” of making the investment because he will be able to spread the cost over the GMC Hummer electric vehicle.
Change is the only constant in the business, he said.
Carr said he that during his career he has seen the demise of GM's Oldsmobile (in the early '80s the No. 3 seller behind Chevy and Ford, and the Pontiac, another GM brand.
“I think Mississippi will be slow to adapt to the electrification,” he said.
A diversified portfolio is always a defense against market failure.
Michael Joe Cannon, for instance, owns 10 dealerships that sell Chevy, Buick, GMC, Nissan, Toyota and Ford – in addition to Cadillac.
An effort to contact him for this article was unsuccessful.
Larry Clark, owner of Larry Clark Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC in Amory, declined to talk about the matter beyond acknowledging that he had signed a confidentiality agreement.
There have been other technological changes in the industry for the well-being of drivers and the general public before the current emphasis on electric power.
The first in the modern era was the mandatory seatbelt, which came about after Ralph Nader's book “Unsafe at Any Speed” in 1965.
Then a decade later came a nod to the environment with the catalytic converter.
Enhanced mileage was promoted by the industry after the Arab Oil Embargo of the early 1970s caused fuel to become scarce.
Pump prices skyrocketed and long lines at gas stations were a common scene. And so the emphasis shifted to mileage, whose estimates found their way on the price stickers on new cars, as a selling point.
In more recent years, the United States has become energy independent, thanks to a breakthrough called hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.”
Yet concerns about the warming of the planet, blamed by most observers on carbon emissions, primarily from auto exhaust, have offset that advancement.
Hence the “hybrid” vehicle, fueled by petroleum fuel and electricity and now the all-electric vehicle.
Carl Hogan Automotive in Columbus is in discussions with GM about the buyout, but general manager Clyde Ray said he could not talk about the details.
He did say that he feels that GM's “objective is to downsize . . . dual dealers like us.”
He said Hogan Automotive sells about five Caddys a month, out of approximately 40 GM vehicles sold, the others being Chevrolet and GMC. Hogan also sells Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles.
Those two GM divisions, Chevy and GMC, asked Hogan to offer electric versions, but without pressure, Ray said.
Despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the slowdown in the economy, Carl Hogan is having “the best year in the past five years,” Ray said.
Carr said he was general manager of a Cadillac dealership on Nashville for several years and so he has a sentimental feeling for the brand.
“You're always hoping that a franchise will all of a sudden get hot.”