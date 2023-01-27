Shauncey Hunter Ridgeway is an associate in Christian and Small's Jackson office. She focuses her practice on bankruptcy, creditor's rights, and insurance matters. Shauncey has represented lenders, financial institutions, and other creditors in connection with bankruptcy matters and adversary proceedings, defense against lender liability and related claims, and other litigation and transactional matters concerning real and personal property rights, contract enforcement, and contract modification.
She received her Bachelor of Art degree from Louisiana State University and her Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.
Ridgeway volunteers to judge advocacy competitions hosted by Mississippi College School of Law's Moot Court Board during the school's fall semester. She is involved in many organizations including Ameircan Bar Association, Mississippi Women Lawyers Association, Mississippi Bankers Association, and Madison County Business League Foundation.
Some of her many awards and recognition include: Best Lawyers in American (Ones to Watch) 2022, 2016 recipient of Justice Jess Dickson Professionalism Award, and Internal Competition Editor of Mississippi College School of Law Moot Court Board.
