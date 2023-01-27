Shauncey Ridgeway
Shauncey Hunter Ridgeway is an associate in Christian and Small's Jackson office. She focuses her practice on bankruptcy, creditor's rights, and insurance matters. Shauncey has represented lenders, financial institutions, and other creditors in connection with bankruptcy matters and adversary proceedings, defense against lender liability and related claims, and other litigation and transactional matters concerning real and personal property rights, contract enforcement, and contract modification.

