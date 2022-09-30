Sherry Surrett - Mississippi State University

Sherry Surrett is the Center Head for Mississippi State University- Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center. She supervises the Center’s administrative operations, and three Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Experiment Stations in central Mississippi. She is responsible for supervising twenty faculty and staff to conduct research and provide educational programming to MS’s agriculture industry.
Sherry received her Bachelor of Science in Agronomy for University of Tennessee at Martin, her Master of Science in Agronomy from Mississippi State University, and her Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Mississippi. She is a graduate of Lead21 Leadership Program, 2007 Soil and Water Conservation Commission State Photo Contest awardee, and 2006 University of Mississippi Dissertation Fellowship awardee.
Sherry serves as Board Secretary for Research Center Administration Society, and members of Clinton Rotary and Clinton Nature Center where she volunteers, host meetings and provide presentations.
Sherry is mother to Leah Belle, and has a mini zoo consisting of two dogs, two cats, one rabbit and a hamster.
