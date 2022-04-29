The Skrmetta family of Biloxi began hauling passengers to the Mississippi islands in 1926. In 1933, the Gulfport American Legion leased the western part of Ship Island and Fort Massachusetts and offered Capt. Pete Skrmetta an exclusive contract to transport tourists and locals to the Legion’s newly opened fishing resort and dance hall.
Capt. Pete’s grandchildren still operate the ninety-six-year-old business. Through the years there have been many natural and man-made disasters that have disrupted business. The island visitor facilities and 500-foot boat dock have been rebuilt many times due to hurricane damage. The Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion on April 20, 2010, and the Bonnet Carré Spillway catastrophe on Feb. 27, 2019, both hit at the start of the Coast tourism season, and ruined business for the Skrmettas.
But the business that operates three passenger ferries and employs over 40 people during peak summer tourist season had unprecedented challenges in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit along with two hurricanes.
“We got slapped with COVID-19 first in March 2020,” said Captain Louis Skrmetta, CEO of Ship Island Excusions. “I think we ran a total of two weeks into our eight-month season and the business was doing really well. Then news broke about COVID and the whole country started shutting down. We have a concession contract with the National Park Service and, following CDC guidelines, completely closed the ferry operation during the first week in April. It wasn’t until mid-June that we received permission to resume the passenger service, with the condition that we operate the boats at 50 percent capacity.”
The limited seating mandate really hurt their profitability, especially during the busy summer weekends when they had to leave hundreds of potential customers on the dock each Saturday. Plus, the hassle of trying to encourage passengers to wear masks and maintain the six foot of safe space while on board was a real challenge for the crew.
“By the time the employees got through the COVID-19 learning curve, and the business was back to operating somewhat normally although with the reduced capacity, we were shut down when Hurricane Laura in August damaged the ferry landing at Ship Island,” Skrmetta said. “The National Park Service allowed our company to repair the island dock and we restarted the ferry service in mid-September. Unfortunately, Hurricane Zeta hit the Gulf Coast in late October. All visitor facilities on Ship Island, including the one-third mile boardwalk that crosses the island from the north side to the Gulf of Mexico beach, were damaged. It took until this spring for the National Park Service to complete repairs.”
Skrmetta said 2020 and 2021 were the two toughest years they ever experienced, including the stress of wondering how the business would survive. Three large passenger vessels are very expensive to maintain. There are high costs for labor, insurance, maintenance, a lease from the City of Gulfport for a 180-foot dock, marine paint and coatings, and the challenge of keeping the three ferries in top condition in order to pass Coast Guard inspections every year.
When the Skrmettas found out the Park Service wasn’t going to reopen Ship Island in 2021, they transitioned to three daily 90-minute dolphin watching cruises in the Mississippi Sound.
“They proved very popular with the public,” Skrmetta said. “It was kind of cool because we discovered we had a whole other market of business from customers who wanted a less time-consuming boat excursion. The dolphin cruises also include a tour of the Gulfport State Port where the container ships come in. Then we acquired a liquor license and started doing sunset cocktail cruises every Friday and Saturday on the boats.”
But those things weren’t enough to keep them solvent when they were used to carrying more than 50,000 people a year out to Ship Island.
“What saved us was the Paycheck Protection Program,” Skrmetta said. “We applied for that, and because of the annual financial audit we are required to do for the National Park Service, we had airtight financials to show the losses we were incurring. Six months later, we applied for and received the second round of PPP, which could be used for payroll or rent. While that was occurring, we received a Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services grant related to COVID-19. CERTS was a very, very good, substantial grant. It saved a 96-year-old business. We are so appreciative of the government.”
Initially CERTS was only going to include large cruise ships. But the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA) lobbied heavily in Washington to include the small passenger industry.
“That was huge when we were included in that,” Skrmetta said. “We couldn’t be in business without PVA. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith worked closely with PVA in the effort to include the small passenger industry in the CERTS act. They were very helpful and supportive during this process. We met personally with both senators to explain our situation.”
It's a challenge to stay in the boat business today with the combination of rising fuel and marine insurance, hurricanes, and constantly changing government regulations. A new engine costs more than $250,000 and each boat needs two. The company applied for and received another grant through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which is administering the state's share of the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement authorized in 2020. The VW settlement grant covers 40 percent of the costs to repower a vessel and bring it up to EPA standards.
“There was no way we could have afforded to repower our boats without this grant,” Skrmetta said. “Researching grants has become nearly a full-time job.”
Now with COVID-19 numbers low, and Ship Island facilities repaired, their passenger numbers are up considerably for the spring shoulder season. They started sunset cruises again on Easter weekend and are still doing dolphin cruises.
“Things are looking very good,” Skrmetta said. “We are optimistic about the season. People want to get outdoors and visit the Coast and the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The Mississippi Coast in general, 17 years since Hurricane Katrina, has redeveloped beautifully. There are a lot of new restaurants. All the downtowns on the Gulf Coast are fun tourist opportunities.”
Of the eight full-time employees, six are family members. An additional 32 part-time and full-time employees are needed during the summer season. The operation is required by law to have a certain number of drug-tested and trained employees. Ferry captains and vessel engineers must also pass a security background check and carry updated security credentials.
“This is not your small mom-and-pop operation like my grandfather started with cash only, no credit cards, and no insurance,” Skrmetta said. “Now we have a social media specialist and work closely with the Coastal Mississippi tourism group. They are a huge supporter of our operation. Coastal Mississippi loves that Gulfport is the gateway to GINS. You don’t have to go to Florida for high-quality natural sand beaches with clear water and surf. There are no automobiles and no crime. The National Park Service recently completed filling in the cut in Ship Island caused Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the island is now seven miles long.”
Ship Island is a good option for people who want to enjoy the beach without the traffic noise and large condo developments on the Florida and Alabama beaches.
“How we offer is a wilderness experience,” he said. “The Park Service has limits on the number of people, so you don’t see Ship Island being loved to death like some of our other National Parks. The island is big enough that you can find your own space. You can hike down the beach with an umbrella and backpack and get away. We don’t have any drilling rigs or industry around the islands. We try to make it affordable for families to provide a wonderful experience to their kids exposing them to nature and the Gulf ecosystem. I have people coming back years later to talk about how much they loved it when they came out with their grandparents.”