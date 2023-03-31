MERIDIAN — Algae such as that found in Delta catfish ponds grows 100 times faster than trees. It is the fastest growing plant on the planet. And it is unwelcome in catfish ponds.
But entrepreneurs Rachel and Ryan Hunt are turning a problem into a solution by using the algae into a green material called BLOOM that was developed by Ryan’s company, Algix, to help make footwear more sustainable.
Shloop, The Shoe Loop, is investing about $9 million in renovating a 30,000-square-foot historic bakery in downtown Meridian into a footwear design studio and factory that will employ 56 people. Shloop is working to create comfortable, stylish shoes made with natural, recycled materials and local manufacturing processes. The shoes will also be able to be repaired or recycled providing a closed loop for shoes made by Shloop.
Ryan worked developing an algae alternative to plastics while in graduate school in Athens. He and Mike Van Drunen co-founded Algix with a mission to use algae biomass as a renewable product to replace petroleum-based plastics in consumer goods.
“Petroleum is a non-renewable resource that emits carbon dioxin and has a number of bad impacts on the environment,” Ryan said. “Algae grows in wastewater. It can capture carbon dioxide at really fast rates. Removing algae purifies wastewater and improves the environment.”
In 2013 the team moved out of Athens and started working primarily with catfish ponds harvesting algae, which is a huge problem for catfish producers. When they started to look for a place to set up a manufacturing facility, Meridian popped up with great logistics including being close to Interstate 20, proximity to seaports and being a major rail hub.
“There was already a lot of manufacturing in Meridian,” Ryan said. “We were able to find a large manufacturer’s facility and, in 2014, we built our first compounding factory to start scaling up the process. We blended algae biomass with various polymers to make a resin pellet called BLOOM that got shipped to injection molders or foam factories and then melted and reprocessed to make products.
"We were able to reduce the amount of petroleum in products. This opened the doors to understanding which companies were seeking sustainable alternatives.”
That led them to start working with shoe wear brands like Adidas that cared about the environmental impacts of its products. One project led to another and a few years later they had more than 100 companies using the BLOOM pellets
“We had a factory, a supply chain and big famous customers,” Ryan said. “Then we got hit by COVID. There were supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues with China, which is where the vast majority of footwear brands consumed in the U.S. are manufactured. We learned a lot about the fragility of the supply chain and how challenging it was to get a new, innovative material adopted into a supply chain. Extra costs include duties, tariffs, shipping costs and importation fees. There are many layers of the supply chain, and prices get amplified at each part of the chain.
"Then there was inflation. We found ourselves getting priced out of the market. Brands don’t want to spend anything extra. Sustainability is something everyone wants to do, but there is a lot of competition on pricing.”
That was a massive trial-by-learning experience. But it gave them a huge new opportunity to rethink how to market and scale up their product which inspired Rachel with a new approach. The Hunts and the Van Drunens decided to build their own shoe factory eliminating logistical and markup costs in order to sell at competitive prices. They also studied how they could manufacture shoes for people who care about a high-quality product made locally with local, environmentally responsible materials.
The Shloop team is looking for a niche in the marketplace for retailers who don’t want to buy 100,000 pairs of shoes designed 12 to 18 months out.
“How do you know that far out that what you are designing will be relevant?” Ryan asks. “Smaller brands can be nimbler. Plus, since a lot of factories went out of business in China during Covid, all these brands are fighting for factory space. The Chinese factories are jacking up prices, and customer service has declined. With us being here closer to our customers with a better product, our hope is the general customer experience will be much improved.”
Rachel said a big part of their mission is providing stable jobs and education to local residents.
“There are people here who want to better themselves and learn these skills that have almost been wiped out,” she said. “It is a proud thing to be able to put a ‘Made in America’ label on our products. We can’t produce the billions of shoes made in China, but we can manufacture a local product people can feel proud of.”
Along their journey, they met designer Gary Chwatuk, who teaches the basics of the creation of footwear from scratch. He has worked in Italy and New York designing and making shoes, and has graduated more than 600 students.
“Gary is amazing,” Rachel said. “He really wants to pass along the knowledge before he retires. Gary is working on producing our collections for us. We are designing collections for private brands, as well as building our own unique collection and in-house brand. While most of the production will be selling to existing footwear brands, Shloop will be a launchpad for new brands including our own disruptive shoe line accessible through our retail store and website.”
The goal of Shloop is to produce the best of hand-crafted Italian footwear designs using 3D thermoform injection (3DTI) to create products faster and at lower cost than conventional shoe production.
Another part of their mission is making shoes that can either be repaired or recycled.
“If you have a pair of shoes that work well, you are not in a hurry to get rid of them,” Rachel said.
They plan to move into the factory in April, set up equipment and start training workers. They hope to be manufacturing shoes and selling products in just a few months.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance with building renovations and upgrades with the City of Meridian and Lauderdale County also providing assistance. Remodeling and opening the downtown building are part of plans to help revitalize downtown Meridian. Shloop is working with the Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center for the training and education of artisans and technicians for the footwear industry.
