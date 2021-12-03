Southeastern retail chain Shoe Station, Inc. announced today that substantially all of its assets have been purchased by Shoe Carnival, Inc., a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family. Shoe Carnival will operate all of Shoe Station's 21 stores under the Shoe Station banner and will continue to operate www.shoestation.com, an e-commerce site.
"We are excited to welcome Shoe Station to the Shoe Carnival team," said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Brent and his team share our values and vision for the future of family footwear retail and we look forward to building on our joint success to grow together in the years ahead."
Shoe Carnival is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. As of December 2, 2021, and prior to the acquisition of Shoe Station, Shoe Carnival sold merchandise in 377 stores and Puerto Rico, as well as online at www.shoecarnival.com.
"Southeastern customers will continue to see Shoe Station signs in our 21 locations, and to experience the excellent service and selection they expect," said Brent Barkin, who will continue to oversee the chain in his new role at Shoe Carnival as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Integration. In a letter to his employees, he wrote that Shoe Carnival "get(s) that we have a unique proposition and value to the customer, showcasing categories, trends, styles and brands in a way that makes us excel. They know we are different. And they love that about us."
Both retail chains have become known over the decades for their large, open-shelf, self-service stores and eponymous e-commerce sites, which sell the newest styles of famous brands at a value.
Whereas Shoe Station was privately held, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol SCVL. Recently, Shoe Carnival's robust performance has been noted by national financial media.
"We believe this acquisition will lead to exciting new opportunities for Shoe Station's staff, vendors, and customers," Barkin noted. "Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station will share their knowledge and build upon their strengths, resulting in a larger footwear industry force that caters to the needs of every consumer."
Shoe Station was founded in 1984 by Terry S. Barkin, a former Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Rich's Department Stores. The footwear chain's name was inspired by its first location, a large, former tire and battery store on the grounds of Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama. The brand expanded over the decades to newer and larger locations, always in mainstream shopping centers at or near major roads. Shoe Station's team of buyers, many recruited from department store chains, have become legendary for their market knowledge and ability to bring in new lines, including luxury and fashion. Terry S. Barkin passed away in 2016, leaving the presidency of the family-owned chain to Brent Barkin, who continues his father's legacy of pragmatic growth based on providing consumer value.
The company thanks its financial advisor in the transaction, TM Capital, who took on the role after numerous firms were consulted, and also thanks its legal advisor BakerHostetler, as well as its due diligence advisor, CohnReznick. According to Barkin, “The experience and expertise of the TM team from start to finish ended in the recruitment and selection of an organization that honors the legacy of the company’s founder. They recognized the unique dynamic of a family owned business and focused on a result that provided not only return to shareholders but an understanding that the name Shoe Station was a regional resource which could continue to be developed for generations to come. We appreciate TM’s and BakerHostetler's time, effort, and energy spent on achieving the best outcome for our entire Shoe Station family.”