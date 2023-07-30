As the digital age booms, businesses of all sizes and types use social media to capture potential customers and cultivate relationships.
After all, to find customers, you have to go where they are, and these days, they can be found in droves on social media networks.
Marketing intelligence firm Demand Sage recently reported that about 302 million Americans, or 90% of the country’s population, actively use social media. Facebook, owned by Meta, is the king of the social media space, with about 74% of American adults using it on a regular basis.
The country’s second-most popular social media platform is Instagram, another Meta-owned product. Other top platforms, listed in terms of popularity with American adults, include TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and LinkedIn.
In 2022, Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Since then, the social media powerhouse has been embroiled in scandal, with Musk being accused of allowing hate speech to run rampant on the platform. He also fired half of Twitter’s staff, including many of its engineers, leading to rampant technical glitches and botched product launches.
Additionally, on July 23, Musk rebranded the platform, changing its name to X and axing its iconic bird logo. The move was almost universally panned, with Bloomberg News analysts saying the rebrand burned as much as $20 billion in brand value.
These issues are pushing away both users and advertisers, according to analysts. SimilarWeb, a web analytics and traffic data company, reported in April that X’s traffic was down 18.7% compared to the previous year. In June, The New York Times reported that the platform’s advertising revenue was down 59% from a year earlier.
Meta, the California-based company that owns Facebook and Instagram, took advantage of X’s decline and introduced Threads, a new social media platform, on July 5. The new platform, an offshoot of Instagram, is similar to X. It offers users the ability to post and share text, images and videos. Users can also interact with one another through replies, reposts and likes.
So, does your business need to join Threads, and is it time for you to consider dropping X from your social media toolkit? To help you make these decisions, the Mississippi Business Journal provides information on these social media networks and their popularity.
Threads, the ‘Twitter killer’
Formal development of Threads started in January, but Meta officials were planning a Twitter alternative as soon as Musk acquired the platform in October 2022. The company first entered the microblogging arena with a feature called Instagram Notes. Officials later opted to build a full social media platform to compete with the flailing Musk-owned network.
According to The Washington Post, the Threads development team favored agility, opting to launch the platform with minimal features. Upon its launch, it was available on iOS and Android devices and included a barebones web version. The platform was immediately available in 100 countries but has delayed its launch in Europe due to regulatory issues.
Within a day of its launch, Threads boasted 30 million users. However, its engagement rates have sharply declined since their July 7 peak, with Forbes reporting a nearly 70% decline in the number of daily active users. That number sits at around 13 million, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, with the average daily time spent on the app being about four minutes. Its launch day peak was 19 minutes.
When Threads launched, The New York Times speculated that it may be a “Twitter killer.” However, its missing features — such as full desktop functionality and content searching — limit its growth and alienate its user base, according to Forbes. Meta executives told The Wall Street Journal that they do not see the falloff as “worrisome” and plan to add features to the platform, including hashtags, a “following” feed, an edit button and an ability to search for posts, in the near future.
Should your business join Threads? Emma Newberry of The Motley Fool, a financial and investing advice company, said there is no right or wrong decision. She adds that you should explore Threads if you plan to keep your content updated and are searching for an X alternative.
“Right now, everybody is jumping on board with this new product, and it’s chaos,” Newberry writes. “There are benefits to waiting, figuring out what might work well on Threads and learning from other people’s mistakes.”
To join Threads, you must have an Instagram account. Create your account by opening Instagram and tapping the Threads icon. You can also join Threads by downloading the app, which is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.
X remains popular, but it has issues
Even though X is shedding users and advertisers, it remains a popular service, with around 200 million active daily users and an average daily usage time of 30 minutes, according to Sensor Tower. Still, its recent changes and controversies may signal the beginning of its death, according to ZDNET, a business technology news website.
“It’s hard to imagine how Twitter can reverse its slow crash into irrelevance,” writes the website’s senior contributing editor, Steven Vaughan-Nichols.
He points to a recent Pew Research Group survey, which found that most Twitter users had taken a break from the social network at some point during the past year. The poll also found that a quarter of the platform’s users “are not very or not at all likely to be on Twitter a year from now.”
What does that mean for your business? Social media marketer Jack Appleby, who produces the Future Social newsletter, advises that, if you already have an audience on X, there is “no strategic reason to bail on the platform yet.”
“That said, it’s not surprising that brands are bolting for the exit,” Appleby writes. “I suggest you keep an eye on your content’s performance and your audience’s sentiments. If data shows everything’s business as usual, don’t be afraid to stay the course. If you’re catching whiffs of issues, yank the power cord as fast as you’d like.”
As for advertising on the platform, Appleby suggests the same approach.
“The decision tree is pretty simple,” he writes. “If your Twitter advertising isn’t performing as well as your other social advertising, and Twitter continues its chaos, unless you have a very specific reason to stay on the platform, you should probably toss your Twitter budgets elsewhere.”
What about joining the platform to promote your business?
“I definitely wouldn’t start investing in Twitter for the first time right now, organically or through advertising,” Appleby writes. “You don’t want to start the journey of building a presence on a platform so unstable. Pick almost any other scaled social network for your organic needs.”
In summary
With Threads, it never hurts to be an early adopter, but you need to have a content plan. Also, there are benefits to waiting it out, including the ability to learn from missteps by other businesses.
As far as X, watch your performance numbers and make education decisions, but do not invest in the product — organically or through advertising — for the first time now.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.