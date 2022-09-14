Should you list your home with a real estate agent?
Because of more information on websites such as realtor.com, zillow.com, and similar websites, homeowners have more information than ever before about the local real estate market and real estate, in general. Calls from brokers and investors wanting to make an offer on their homes add more impetus to consider selling one’s home without the benefit of a real estate agent. It’s a big decision and one that can be costly. To assist in making that decision, listed below are several items that may be of assistance.
You may need to list with a real estate agent if:
- You plan to list your house for appraised value;
- Your house has been on the market for six months for sale by owner and nobody has looked at it even though you put a sign in the front yard;
- You know you will get your asking price because it is a sellers’ market;
- You’ve heard of the term ARM, and you're pretty sure it's a body part;
- You only want to show your house on the weekend;
- You think that an open house is something you invite your friends to at Christmas;
- You know you really don't need a sign in the yard because most buyers find out about houses for sale through word-of-mouth or the Internet;
- Your feelings are hurt when visitors to your home laugh at your shag carpet and swag lamp;
- You understand that you can call up the multiple listing service and put your house in the new listings;
- You think you can make more money by not having to pay a real estate commission;
- You’re certain that earnest money and down payment or one and the same thing;
- You know that the buyer will give you the best deal because you are well-liked and because the buyer wants to buy from someone just like you;
- You don't know at least six ways to finance the purchase;
- You think that a discount point is something you get for shopping at Walmart;
- You aren't prepared to look at every house on the market in your price range;
- You don't know how to determine the listing price; orYou don't enjoy negotiating.
If you have found yourself scratching your head after reading some of the above items it might be a good idea to call an experienced real estate professional.
By the way, yours truly has a fair amount of experience in real estate, yet I recently sold my home and listed it with a real estate agent.
Good luck.
Phil Hardwick is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.
