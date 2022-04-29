Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. with about one in every five female deaths due to cardiovascular diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that research from 2017 showed Mississippi has the highest mortality rates from heart disease and the second-highest mortality rates of stroke in the U.S.
There is particular concern about cardiovascular disease in women because some of the symptoms and risk factors for heart disease and heart attacks are different for women and men.
“Many people think the warning signs of a heart attack are sudden, like a ‘film-style heart attack,’ said where someone clutches his chest and falls over,” said Licy L. Yanes Cardozo, MD, associate professor, University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). “However, a heart attack may look and feel very different for women. Women are more likely to have nonclassical symptoms of heart attack than men.”
Yanes Cordozo said that, for example, women when having a heart attack are more likely than men to have:
• Pain in the back, neck, jaw, or throat
• Indigestion
• Heartburn
• Nausea (feeling sick to the stomach)
• Vomiting
• Extreme fatigue (tiredness)
• Problems breathing (shortness of breath)
“Women are more likely than men to have heart attacks that do not show obvious symptoms,” Yanes Cordozo said. “These are called ‘silent heart attacks’.”
Heart disease in women can start much earlier than most people realize. The research in Yanes Cordozo’s lab studies the most common endocrine disorder in young women, known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
“These diseases can be difficult to diagnose,” Yanes Cordozo said. “Women affected with PCOS can present with different clinical manifestations such as acne, excessive hair growth in areas that are generally normal for men, or hair loss on their scalp. They also may suffer from irregular periods and seek medical advice for this particular issue or infertility. As an endocrinologist, I am very concerned because women with PCOS are at a higher risk for obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. These are cardiovascular risk factors and the presence of these factors results in cardiovascular diseases. Obesity is a frequent diagnosis in women with PCOS. My research team studies how the male hormones, like testosterone, affect the cardiovascular risk factors in women with PCOS and how we can effectively treat cardiovascular diseases in these patients.”
Yanes Cordozo said that, in addition, some conditions are unique to women and can increase their cardiovascular risk, such as:
• Gestational hypertension or pregnancy-induced hypertension. Gestational high blood pressure goes away after birth, but raises the risk for high blood pressure and heart disease later in life.
• Preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a health problem that can happen during pregnancy. It is unexpectedly high blood pressure and complications with your kidneys (commonly known as "protein in the urine"). Women who have had preeclampsia are more likely to develop high blood pressure and heart disease later in life after pregnancy is over.
• Gestational diabetes. Having gestational diabetes (diabetes that happens only during pregnancy) puts women at higher risk for type 2 diabetes later in life, after pregnancy is over.
• Menopause. The risk for heart disease increases after menopause.
• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. As mentioned earlier, these women suffer from an increased risk of heart diseases.
African American women are more likely to have heart disease than Caucasian women. African American women are more likely than other groups to have cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. Yanes Cordozo said African American women are nearly 60 percent more likely to have high blood pressure, as compared to non-Hispanic white women.
“Furthermore, the number of deaths attributed to cardiovascular diseases is significantly higher in African American women compared to Caucasian women,” Yanes Cordozo said. “African American women may experience menopause at a relatively younger age, around three years earlier than Caucasian women, and menopause increases the risk of heart diseases.”
Mississippi has the highest prevalence of obesity in the U.S. Mississippi also has the highest index of food insecurity in the country. Yanes said when people do not have easy access to healthy choices, they tend to consume more calorie-dense unhealthy foods, such as fast food. Both obesity and food insecurity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Poverty also plays a role in cardiovascular disease in women. Yanes Cordozo said research shows that low-income status is associated with cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and obesity. “Of course, poverty is not the only reason, but it does play a significant role,” she said.
On the positive side of the equation, there has been tremendous advances in how these cardiovascular risk factors can be managed. Yanes said high blood pressure remains the most prominent modifiable cardiovascular risk factor that increases with age among women.
“However, we have great medicines that can help reduce high blood pressure to the normal range, and by doing so, the risk of heart disease goes down significantly,” Yanes Cordozo said. “We have great medicines now to lower blood sugar and also protect the heart and the kidney. At the UMMC, extraordinary research is undertaken to better help our patients, both women, and men, in Mississippi. Members of The Women’s Health Research Center at UMMC strive for excellence in research, patient care, and education to improve the health of our women in Mississippi.”
“Know your numbers” is a great way to start. Get your blood pressure checked, and if it is elevated, seek medical advice. Get your blood sugar checked, and if it is elevated, seek medical advice. Check your weight and move more; every step you take will move you into a healthier life. Quit smoking and the use of any tobacco products.
“I truly believe that the only way to enjoy life is by being healthy,” Yanes Cordozo said. “Talk to your health care provider today about cardiovascular risk factors.”
One picture can say more than 1000 words. This is from the CDC website. In this picture, we can see that the Southeast is heavily impacted by cardiovascular disease.