Simmons Farm-Raised Catfish has landed in the cross-hairs of an international animal rights group that claims the company’s Yazoo City operation inflicts unnecessary pain on the catfish it processes.
Simmons Catfish says it’s stunned by the accusations it says are the first in the company’s 40-year history. Why would it degrade quality of its product by overly stressing the catfish during processing? the company asked.
“This is the first time anyone has tried to make false accusations against us,” said Andy Prosser, operations manager and former Mississippi deputy commissioner of agriculture and commerce.
The group making the claims, Los Angeles-based Animal Equality, said Simmons operates in a way that leaves the fish suffocating out of water far too long and doesn’t ensure the fish are unconscious at slaughter.
Animal Equality said it knew of no specific inhumane practices at Simmons before persuading a worker to wear a hidden video camera into the plant.
It selected Simmons randomly, the group said, from among Mississippi catfish farms and processors. “We had no information on how they conducted their operations,” said Sean Thomas, Animal Equality’s international director of investigations.
But he said that from what Animal Equality has learned, Simmons could make production changes to increase the likelihood a catfish is not awake when slaughtered. He added, however, the group has had no success persuading the 150-employee Simmons Catfish to consider such changes.
Simmons said it doesn’t see cause to and accuses the group of acting in bad faith by doctoring the video. “They altered the film,” Prosser said in an interview. “It doesn’t show the whole story of the processing operation.”
Thomas said the group edited the video for length to create the “highlight” film it released to the public. “I can assure you we did not fraudulently edit anything,” he added, and emphasized that its complaints about Simmons are backed up by raw footage.
Animal Equality released the video to support its claims that Simmons lets large numbers of its farm-raised catfish suffocate while on a dry conveyor belt that leads to a decapitation station. The group’s video also shows many of the catfish regaining their senses after passing through an electrocution, or stunning, station.
What the video does not show, according to Prosser, is that any fish that become awake before beheading are re-stunned.
But they are awake at beheading, Thomas insisted in an interview, and blamed this on what he said was Simmons’ practice of sending piles of fish through the electrocution stunner at the same time. The ones on the bottom receive very little of the charge, according to Thomas. “Those fish might be immobile but are not incapacitated or devoid of pain,” he said.
Simmons Catfish and Animal Equality give different versions of what happens when line workers take a 15-minute break or leave the line for a 45-minute lunch. Animal Equality claims the workers leave the line with intact fish struggling to breathe still on the conveyor built.
“Everyone kind of walks away,” Thomas said. “Those fish are left there to regain their sensibilities.”
Not true, Prosser countered.
“After entry into the processing system, stunned/incapacitated, intact fish do not remain on the processing belt during the allotted employee breaks,” Prosser wrote in an email.
But time stamps on video showing the start of the employee breaks display the time the workers leave and the time they return, with intact fish remaining on the belt all the while, Thomas said.
Animal Equality also has an eyewitness to this, he said.
Aside from stunning the fish individually and making a more efficient and uniform movement of the fish to the beheading station, Thomas said Simmons should clear off the conveyor belt before stopping it for employee breaks.
Thomas and Simmons’ Prosser also give different versions of what the processor does with turtles and unwanted fish that are caught in harvesting nets and pulled from the ponds.
The turtles and discarded fish are released back into “the environment,” Prosser said.
Thomas said they are left in a box “for many hours” before put on a separate conveyor belt that sends them through a macerator
to grind them into usable feed.
Simmons Catfish, said Prosser, has neither a separate conveyor belt nor an animal grinding machine.
Prosser and Thomas also dispute the role the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has at the plant. In this instance, the Food Safety and Inspection Service backs Simmons Catfish – to a point.
The agency says its inspectors are at the plant daily and inspect both the processing and packaging. Prosser noted Simmons has received zero citations.
But Thomas portrayed a more limited scope of work for the inspectors. The inspectors in his version stick to watching over the cleaning and packaging of the slaughtered fish. One reason for this, according to Thomas, is that federal regulations in the 2008 Farm Bill do not address inhumane treatment in processing catfish.
That assessment is halfway correct, according to Buck McKay, spokesman for the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Inspectors are not authorized to cite processors for inhumane treatment of catfish but they do watch the production line to ensure the fish are not enduring suffocation and other distress ahead of slaughter. This is to keep the product from becoming unsafe through adulteration, McKay said.
Inspectors are “absolutely watching the whole process,” he said, and noted they pop in at least one time each shift without advance notice to Simmons Catfish.
The USDA received the go-ahead in the 2014 Farm Bill to take over food safety inspections from the Food and Drug Administration for domestic and imported catfish. The bill marked a victory for Mississippi’s commercial catfish operators who supply over half of the nation’s farm-raised catfish. They and other domestic operators successfully pushed for USDA inspection of imported pangasius Asian catfish, a product the domestic industry says was largely free of food-safety scrutiny and undercutting prices of the U.S. product.
Nonetheless, catfish imports to the United States increased by 65,000 additional tons in 2019 compared to 2015, Food Safety News reports.