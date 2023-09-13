Musicians

Musicians (clockwise from top left) Bridgette Tatum, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rachel Thibodeau and Stephony Smith will headline a Singer-Songwriter Showcase at The Lyric in Oxford at 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The showcase is presented as part of the Robert C. Khayat Lecture Series at the University of Mississippi.

 Submitted Photos

Five acclaimed musicians whose songs have been recorded by some of music's most popular performers will headline a Sept. 28 Singer-Songwriter Showcase at The Lyric in Oxford.

