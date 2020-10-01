Singing River Health System has completed the acquisition of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport from HCA Healthcare. Garden Park will now be known as Singing River Gulfport. This facility will be an integral part of the Strategic Partnership between Singing River and Ochsner Health.
Singing River and Ochsner both view this as an exciting opportunity to further serve the communities along the Gulf Coast with the exceptional, leading-edge technology and medical expertise of both organizations.
“This is another strong step in the progression of our strategic partnership with Ochsner, and together we will build upon our unique strengths and together deliver far more to the people of Mississippi than we can individually.
Singing River and Ochsner have likeminded service cultures and share an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do and look forward to advancing our Mission to Improve Health and Save Lives through our investment in the people and services at Singing River Gulfport.”Lee Bond, Chief Executive Officer, Singing River Health System
“This partnership is an example of two leading organizations coming together to build upon our common vision to lead in a time of change. With the addition of the Gulfport hospital to the Singing River family, we will have even more opportunities to expand access to high-quality care along the Gulf Coast.
Together, our organizations will bring the latest in digital innovation, as well as enhanced services, to patients in Mississippi.”Warner Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Health
Singing River has also announced its Executive Director of Surgical Services, Tiffany Murdock, RN, will be the Administrator for Singing River Gulfport Hospital.
“Tiffany is a constant driver of innovation, positive change, and strong team spirit for Singing River. Her managerial talents and expertise in surgical services are going to drive Singing River Gulfport and the entire health system to success well into the future.”Lee Bond, Chief Executive Officer, Singing River Health System
Singing River’s three hospitals located in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, and Pascagoula, along with Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock are recognized by the Leapfrog Group with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. Half a million people now have access to high-quality care at four hospitals along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare and patient safety. The Safety Letter Grade is assigned to all general hospitals across the country to assess how well hospitals prevent medical errors and other harms to patients.