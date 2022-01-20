Smith joins Hattiesburg Clinic Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COURTNEY SMITH Courtney E. Smith is a licensed medical aesthetician and a certified medical assistant at Dermatology – South. Smith has over 10 years of experience working in dermatology.Smith received her aesthetician license from John Jay Beauty College in Kenner, La. She completed her medical assistant training at Metro Medical Training Center in Marietta, Ga.At Dermatology – South, Smith provides advanced aesthetic treatments, anti-aging treatments, corrective chemical peels and laser treatments.“My focus is to address multiple skin conditions and educate patients on how to effectively care for their skin,” Smith said. “I want to help people feel confident in their skin.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Courtney E. Smith Dermatology Medicine Hospital Treatment Medical Assistant Chemical Peel Laser Skin Condition Training Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Smith joins Hattiesburg Clinic 1 hr ago MS Business Journal THE SHORT LIST — My picks for state’s best steak places 1 hr ago MS Business Journal MMI takes over Primos Cafe 2 hrs ago MS Business Journal Hutto joins GranthamPoole 4 hrs ago MS Business Journal SPIN CYCLE — Trust declines across all institutions, Edelman Trust Barometer finds 8 hrs ago MS Business Journal Young named executive director of Coastal Mississippi 8 hrs ago