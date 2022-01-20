courtney smith

Courtney E. Smith is a licensed medical aesthetician and a certified medical assistant at Dermatology – South. Smith has over 10 years of experience working in dermatology.

Smith received her aesthetician license from John Jay Beauty College in Kenner, La. She completed her medical assistant training at Metro Medical Training Center in Marietta, Ga.

At Dermatology – South, Smith provides advanced aesthetic treatments, anti-aging treatments, corrective chemical peels and laser treatments.

“My focus is to address multiple skin conditions and educate patients on how to effectively care for their skin,” Smith said. “I want to help people feel confident in their skin.”

