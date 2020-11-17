Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA) is pleased to announce Brian Smith of Brookhaven, as the 2020 Outstanding Logger of the Year. Smith was presented with a handmade wooden log truck, a monogrammed jacket and various other prizes donated by clients, vendors, and equipment dealers.
Smith founded Brian Smith Logging in 2013 and has 14 full-time employees and two contract truck drivers. His father still helps with the business every day, and his wife, Anna, also handles the bookkeeping for the business.