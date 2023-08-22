CTG_1996-AS.JPG

Naloxone can be administered as an injection or nasal spray and costs around $100 without insurance coverage. It is the only antidote to opioid poisoning or an opioid overdose and has no negative side effects.

 Thomas Graning

Many Mississippi pharmacies do not have the lifesaving drug naloxone available, according to a recent paper by University of Mississippi researchers.

