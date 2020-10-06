Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early because of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi, for example, will all forgo spring break this year to end classes in mid-April, officials announced. The decision was made to decrease the risk of students traveling mid-semester.
“These modifications help us continue to protect our students and employees while holding a full semester of teaching and learning,” David Shaw, Mississippi State provost and executive vice president, said in a statement.
Officials from other universities in the state said they have not yet finalized plans for next semester. Decisions will be announced in the coming weeks