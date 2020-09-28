Southern AgCredit recently promoted Beth Sones to senior loan administrator. She works in the lending cooperative’s Gulfport branch office.
Sones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. She joined Southern AgCredit in March 2017 as a loan administrator. The Picayune native resides in Gulfport with her husband, Cory.
Southern AgCredit is a full-service co-op lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations in Mississippi and Louisiana.