Southern AgCredit recently promoted Paul Landry to director of portfolio risk and compliance. He works in the administrative office in Ridgeland.  

A native of West Monroe, La., Landry has worked for Southern AgCredit since 2011.

Landry holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College. Before joining the rural lending cooperative, Landry was a senior auditor at a local accounting firm.

Southern AgCredit is a full-service co-op lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

