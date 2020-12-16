Southern AgCredit recently promoted Paul Landry to director of portfolio risk and compliance. He works in the administrative office in Ridgeland.
A native of West Monroe, La., Landry has worked for Southern AgCredit since 2011.
Landry holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College. Before joining the rural lending cooperative, Landry was a senior auditor at a local accounting firm.
Southern AgCredit is a full-service co-op lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations in Mississippi and Louisiana.