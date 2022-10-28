Southern Business Institute (SBI) was formed in 2021 by Mary Margaret Gay, Allison Muirhead and Susan Woods. As small business owners and supporters, the three felt there was a need in Mississippi and the surrounding states for a small business collaborative resource hub.
“As we looked around our community and the South (Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana), we realized the only organizations and platforms for collaboration were based on business location, business type and groups the owners were associated with personally,” Woods said in an email. “Although those are great options, the broader need for businesses to collaborate and connect with other businesses was lacking. “
With the pandemic and the challenges it presented to small businesses in 2020, the SBI founders also saw a rise in new small businesses being formed in Mississippi and throughout the South.
“With that came questions of where to find help with things like accounting, banking, photography, social media, insurance, legal, and so much more,” Woods said. “The institute was designed as a collaborative membership group for small businesses in the South to help align business interests, empower owners, and share resources.”
Southern Business Institute began with an advisory board comprised of small business owners who helped form and develop SBI’s platform.
“SBI then moved into the Founding Member stage and now is open for General Membership. Currently, there are three levels of membership with the Government and Military being added," Woods said.
The Southern Business Institute is about connecting and collaborating. Through online presence, social media and in-person events, SBI offers opportunities for businesses to connect and work together. Businesses are able to connect with other businesses, socially share their commitment with their communities and have opportunities to speak at events and collaborate on publications.
Woods said that members “are helping build something great for businesses in our communities for years to come. Businesses are better when we all come together to share ideas and resources."
SBI’s first annual CollabSouth conference was held in August 2022 at the Country Club of Jackson after months of being sidetracked by COVID-19 outbreaks.
The daylong event was designed for seasoned and novice small business owners and others interested in starting a small business. Organizers said the conference goal is for attendees to hear, learn and grow from experts in the community and local and state government.
“We had a great turnout, and it was very successful,” Woods said.
Michael Watson, the Mississippi Secretary of State, was keynote speaker. CollabSouth featured speakers and break out sessions on topics such as banking, accounting, insurance, financial planning, marketing and branding, influencing, social media, side gigs, contracts, city licenses and permits and finding lease space.
“We work with all small businesses,” Woods said. “One thing we saw at CollabSouth is the need for small businesses to engage in philanthropy within their communities, and fielded questions on how that can be accomplished.
"We are working toward putting together for-profit small businesses and nonprofit businesses together as a philanthropic approach. We see a huge benefit to both sides of the for profit and nonprofit working together to bring about needs in the communities.”
