Southern Business Alliance

From left, Susan Woods, Mary Margaret Gay and Allison Muirhead, the co-founders, at SBI’s CollabSouth event. 

 Courtesy of SBI

Southern Business Institute (SBI) was formed in 2021 by Mary Margaret Gay, Allison Muirhead and Susan Woods. As small business owners and supporters, the three felt there was a need in Mississippi and the surrounding states for a small business collaborative resource hub.

