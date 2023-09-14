The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association will soon induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame. Inductees include, top row from left, John Atherton, Carlen J. Chestang Jr., Rick Cleveland and Thomas Duff, and, bottom row from left, Rhonda Phillip, Benny Waddle Jr., and Doug and Susan Fasano Williams.
The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association is set to induct eight of its most dedicated and distinguished alumni into its Hall of Fame.
The 2023 inductees include:
— John Atherton (1982), Gulfport.
— Retired Col. Carlen J. Chestang Jr. (1984), Huntsville, Alabama.
— Rick Cleveland (1975), Jackson.
— Thomas Duff (1979), Hattiesburg.
— Rhonda Phillip (1983 and 1986), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
— Benny Waddle Jr. (1982), Hattiesburg.
— Doug (1979) and Susan Fasano Williams (1978), Clinton.
“The Alumni Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed to any alumnus of the university,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Each inductee has experienced significant professional accomplishment and contributed time and resources in moving the university forward. Their efforts have brought favor and distinction to Southern Miss, and we are honored to celebrate them in this way.”
The Alumni Hall of Fame banquet will be held Oct. 6 as one of the highlights of the 2023 Homecoming celebration. It is sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Butler Snow.
In addition to the Alumni Hall of Fame, the association will hold its 25th annual alumni Homecoming scholarship golf tournament on Oct. 6 at the Hattiesburg Country Club.
On Oct. 7, the alumni association will hold its annual meeting — tentatively set at 10:30 a.m. pending the announcement of football kickoff time — to honor select alumni and elect new members to its board of directors.
The association will also host pregame at Southern Station — a member-exclusive event — two hours prior to kickoff.