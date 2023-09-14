USM HoF Inductees 2023

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association will soon induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame. Inductees include, top row from left, John Atherton, Carlen J. Chestang Jr., Rick Cleveland and Thomas Duff, and, bottom row from left, Rhonda Phillip, Benny Waddle Jr., and Doug and Susan Fasano Williams.

 Submitted Photos

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association is set to induct eight of its most dedicated and distinguished alumni into its Hall of Fame.

