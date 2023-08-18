The guest speakers for this fall’s University Forum series at the University of Southern Mississippi are equal parts passionate and fearless in the work of their callings, whether in the fields of science or politics.
Presenters for the series, titled “Dare to Disagree,” include Dr. Jamil Zaki, a noted Stanford University psychology professor who writes about the need for more empathy; Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to serve on its Jan. 6 Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021; and Dr. Jay Hakes, an energy policy expert with a long record of service in federal and state government.
Forum events will take place at Bennett Auditorium on the USM Hattiesburg campus, except for the Hakes presentation, which will be held at the Fleming Education Center on the university’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach and live-streamed at Bennett Auditorium.
“This year’s University Forum reminds us that the personal is always political,” said Dr. Andrew Haley, director of University Forum and a professor of history. “Whether scientist or politician, each presenter draws on their experience to confront new challenges, both individual and global. As University Forum nears its 50th anniversary of bringing provocative speakers to Southern Miss, we invite followers of our programming to join us in conversations certain to challenge how you see yourself and the world.”
The program schedule is as follows:
— Zaki, “The War for Kindness,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Hakes is director of Stanford’s Social Neuroscience Laboratory and a collaborating scientist with its Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education.
— Kinzinger, “An Evening with Adam Kinzinger,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Kinzinger is a former U.S. representative and an active member of the Air National Guard. He will soon publish an autobiography, “My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attack on Democracy.”
— Hakes, “Biggest Resilience Challenge: 20-Year Strategy on Climate Change,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Hakes was administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration and served for 13 years as director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.
University Forum is presented by the Office of the President and the Honors College. Registration is not required, and admission is free to the public.
For more information about the forum, including a preview of its spring schedule, visit usm.edu/forum.
