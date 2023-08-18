usm-forum-speakers - 1

Speakers for the University of Southern Mississippi fall University Forum series include, from left, Dr. Jamil Zaki, Adam Kinzinger and Dr. Jay Hakes.

The guest speakers for this fall’s University Forum series at the University of Southern Mississippi are equal parts passionate and fearless in the work of their callings, whether in the fields of science or politics.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you