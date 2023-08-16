The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 104th season, opening Oct. 3, 2023, and offering a concert a month throughout the academic year.
Season tickets are now on sale at usm.edu/symphony. Individual tickets begin sales Sept. 5.
“We are once again pleased to bring you the very best in symphonic music as we continue our mission of education and community outreach,” said Dr. Michael Miles, director of the orchestra. “This will be a wonderful season of world-class guest artists, conductors and music from all over the globe.”
The 2023-24 symphony season series is titled “Voyages,” exploring music from all around the globe to familiarize students and patrons with the many styles of music that exist in the world. Audiences will hear the Latin rhythms of South America, the stylish music of Spain, and the power and expression of the Austro-German symphonic tradition.
Along the way, patrons will hear music depicting pine forests in Rome, songs about lost love and an opera inspired by the painting “The Adoration of the Magi.” Patrons can also ring in the season with the annual Holiday Choral Spectacular.
The symphony recently moved to a new ticketing system in hopes of making the patron experience as simple as possible. However, this system does not allow reserved seats.
“We hope our longtime patrons will enjoy us in either their usual seats or take the opportunity to explore new views and sounds in the performance spaces,” Miles said.
Ticket prices will remain at $20 general admission this season so more people than ever before can afford to enjoy a night out at the symphony. Season-ticket purchasers will enjoy a discount equal to one free concert, and students are always welcome at concerts free of admission with ID.
Miles added: “As we travel the globe in search of great music, we invite you along on our journey.”
