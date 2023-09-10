The University of Southern Mississippi is offering a unique program that provides students with a better understanding of the blue economy via the study of uncrewed maritime systems.
The Uncrewed Maritime Systems Tier 1 Certification Program will be held from Oct. 16 through Nov. 17 — every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — at the Marine Research Center in Gulfport. This five-week program consists of three courses and one lab for a total of 10 credit hours.
Carl Szczechowski, instructor and coordinator of the uncrewed maritime systems certificate programs within the School of Ocean Science and Engineering, says all are welcome to be a part of this program — from high school graduates to those with doctoral degrees.
“We cover a great number of topics during the five weeks, from basic electronics to oceanography, acoustics, communications, navigation and sensors,” Szczechowski said. “We have had a great student mix from 19 years old to folks in their late 50s. Students come from a variety of study and work backgrounds and include technicians, scientists, engineers and computer scientists. We learn from each other.”
Students are presented with material focused on uncrewed undersea, surface and aerial vehicles and are provided with a better understanding of the environment in which the vehicles operate.
“Daily sessions in the electronics lab provide hands-on experience, including constructing a functioning underwater buoyancy glider,” Szczechowski said.
The courses include:
— MAR 431: Basic Marine Instrumentation (3 hours).
— MAR 434: Operating Instrumentation in Marine Environments (3 hours).
— MAR 433: Marine Autonomous Vehicles (3 hours).
— MAR 433L: Marine Autonomous Vehicles Lab (1 hour).
The deadline to apply is Sept. 18. The maximum number of participants for the class is 15.