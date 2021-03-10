Upon his retirement at the end of March, Mike Spears (left) of Airbus Helicopters Inc. will hand over the reins to new Vice President of Industry and Civil Programs, Johannes Dienemann. In that position, Dienemann will serve as the Site Supervisor of the Columbus, Miss., plant. The facility is home to the U.S. Army’s Lakota program, the Airbus H125 production line and the company’s Completions Center of Excellence. The helicopter pictured is the third of three H135 aircraft being delivered to NASA.
