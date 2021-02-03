SPENCER RITCHIE

Many Mississippians have had the experience lately of going to the liquor store only to find the shelf where their favorite wine or liquor is ordinarily located empty. The problem, of course, stems not from a lack in the production of alcohol; rather, it’s a distribution problem.
Mississippi is one of a minority of states nationwide in which the government, via the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) division, handles wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. The state owns a 211,000 square foot warehouse in Madison County to store wine and liquor and uses shipping companies to deliver products ordered by Mississippi retailers.
Advocates for reforming Mississippi’ system for wholesale wine and liquor distribution have long argued that the system is outdated and that a new model is needed. The well-documented recent and sharp increase in demand for wine and liquor in Mississippi, combined with the apparent difficulties experienced by ABC keeping up with the demand (causing a “bottleneck” in supply), have now brought potential reform to the forefront.
Following a legislative study commission and hearings last year, the Mississippi legislature is presently considering legislation that would significantly alter how wine and liquor are distributed in the state.
House Bill 997, authored by Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, would remove the Department of Revenue from being the state’s wholesale distributor of wine and liquor and instead authorize the issuance of wholesale distribution permits to the business community. The effect of the legislation would be for wine and liquor to be distributed more in line with how beer is distributed in the state by private entities.
The bill would also take the tax currently on wholesale liquor sales from 27.5% to 18%, allowing private wholesalers to mark up their products for profit but also to help ensure against price increases for end consumers.
HB 997 was passed by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, the deadline for general bills to be passed out of committee, and thereby clearing the first major hurdle for the legislation to move forward. Whether the proposal would find support in the state Senate remains to be seen.
Even though it’s been almost sixty years since Mississippi became the last state in the union to repeal its statewide prohibition law, vestiges of the prohibition era can still be seen. Arguably one of those vestiges, the state-run wholesale distribution of wine and liquor, however, may soon meet its demise.
» SPENCER M. RITCHIE is a Partner at Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP in the law firm’s Jackson office.